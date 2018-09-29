Gamecocks head to Lexington for SEC battle with Kentucky

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s no secret that South Carolina hasn’t had the success they’ve wanted against Kentucky over the last four years.
The Gamecocks haven’t been able to come away with a victory against the Wildcats since 2013. While it’s somewhat of a sore spot for fans of the Garnet and Black, the players and coaches say it’s not their focus as they head into their Saturday night matchup with their SEC East rival.
“It’s not personal,” said Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams. “You know, I just want to win every game this year. You know, we lost one to Georgia. Like I said, it’s a new season. You’ve got to always approach this same games the same way. So, it’s [not] personal against Kentucky. You’ve just got to come ready to play.”
No. 17 Kentucky enters Saturday as one of the top rushing teams in the country. Led by junior tailback Benny Snell, the Wildcats average 269 rushing yards per game and just over six yards a carry. For the Gamecocks, stopping the run is a primary key if they hope to avoid a fifth straight loss to UK.
“There’s a lot of movement and everything,” said Gamecocks linebacker TJ Brunson, “but it all comes down to watching what you’re supposed to watch and keeping your eyes clean and just making the play when it’s there.”
However, Snell isn’t the only rusher Carolina will have to keep an eye on. Sophomore quarterback Terry Wilson is also a dangerous weapon out of the backfield for the Wildcats. He has rushed for 241 yards and two scores on 43 carries.
“Terry Wilson has been a very good addition for them,” said Muschamp. “He signed with Oregon out of high school and then went to junior college for a year. He’s completing right at 67 percent of his passes. He can really run. He’s a very athletic guy, so we’ve got to do a good job with pass rush lanes and being disciplined on all of the zone reads and different looks they give you.
When Wilson does throw it, one of his favorite targets is Lynn Bowden, Jr. The Kentucky sophomore has 20 catches for 200 yards. However, he is just one of two receivers with 10 or more receptions.
Defensively, the Wildcats are pretty stout. They surrender an average of just over 13 points per game. That mark is good enough to be among the top 10 teams in the country when it comes to scoring defense.
Junior linebacker Kash Daniel is the top tackler on the team with 32 while Josh Allen leads the way for the Wildcats in sacks with three so far.
“They play the way you are supposed to play,” said Muschamp. “They’ve got eight senior starters so they’re very experience. They’re very active at the linebacker position, especially Jordan Jones. He’s a very instinctive player, and I think Josh Allen is probably an elite rusher, one of the better rushers in our league and certainly the country. They’ve got a lot of guys who can make a difference. They get their hands on a lot of balls in the secondary, a lot of length – 6-2, 6-3 plus – and they run extremely well. They’ve recruited extremely well on that side of the ball.”
South Carolina will face No. 17 Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.
