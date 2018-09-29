A celebration of southern arts and culture!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The eighth annual Rosewood Art and Musical Festival took place Saturday.
Each year, the event brings artists from all over the Southeast region including states like Alabama and Tennessee. Event organizers say this year, there were nearly 60 different artists featuring everything from pottery, jewelry, photography and more, bringing in thousands of visitors.
Visual Arts Coordinator, Alexandra White, tells WIS-TV what the festival brings to the Midlands.
“We add a happy, joyful vibe by creating this festival that takes over three different parking lots and artists can come together and just enjoy each other’s company. We get collectors from all over. So, collectors come, and they bring their collector bags and they’re able to load up on some of the most beautiful art that you will see in the southeast.”
The Rosewood Art and Musical Festival is a one-day, outdoor event that’s free to the public.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.