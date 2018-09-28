WATCH: Former USC assistant Brad Lawing talks Gamecocks, Tigers defense

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We caught up with former South Carolina assistant coach Brad Lawing on Thursday afternoon at the Columbia Touchdown Club.
Lawing was a defensive assistant with the Gamecocks under head coach Steve Spurrier from 2006 to 2012. This was Lawing’s second stop at USC. His first stint lasted nearly a decade starting in 1989. Most recently, Lawing served as an assistant at Florida State. He served under head coach Jimbo Fisher from 2015 to 2017.
The longtime assistant football coach discussed the progress South Carolina and Clemson have both made defensively and what’s next for him among other topics.
