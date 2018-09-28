Sumter sheriff recommends student who brought gun to school not be allowed to return

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said he is against the idea of allowing a Lakewood High School student to return to school after he brought a gun to the school earlier this week.
On Wednesday, deputies reported that a 15-year-old student was charged after several other students told school officials that he brought a weapon to school. The student met with school officials and the school resource officer who found the unloaded gun with a fully loaded magazine in the student’s backpack.
According to school policy, the school district may expel the student for one year.
“I certainly believe that everyone is entitled to an education,” Sheriff Dennis said. “However, this young man’s behavior is progressing in the wrong direction. People often ask why law enforcement didn’t act sooner when there is a school shooting or other incident pointing to ‘the signs.’”
Deputies say two years ago, this same student was charged after he reportedly threatened the lives of Sumter School District Superintendent Frank Baker and Sheriff Dennis in an email. He also reportedly threatened to shoot up Hillcrest Middle School when he was a student there.
“We are not going to sit back and wait for his actions to become even more dangerous or threatening,” Sheriff Dennis said. “I strongly oppose any plan to put this student back into the public-school system. It’s my duty to protect the public and that is exactly what I plan to do.”
The 15-year-old waived his 48-hour hearing and will be in the Department of Juvenile Justice’s custody until his next hearing on October 18. The sheriff expects to meet with interim Sumter School District Superintendent Debbie Hamm soon to express his opinion.
