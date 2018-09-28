Spring Valley High hosts Homeless Period Project event

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - In Richland School District 2, the Homeless Period Project is partnering with the district to provide FREE feminine products to students in need.
The district will be hold a supply drive with the goal of getting at least 2,500 packs for students.
Donations will be accepted donations before school from 7:45 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., after school from 3:33 p.m. – 4:15 p.m., and before the Spring Valley vs. Irmo football game at Harry Parone Stadium from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Any brand of individually wrapped super maxi pads, liners, and super tampons.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.