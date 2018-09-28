South Congaree PD searching for gas station armed robbery suspect

SOUTH CONGAREE, SC (WIS) - South Congaree Police need help finding a man who was caught on camera robbing a gas station.
Police say the suspect robbed the GS Mart on Main Street on Sept. 26.
The suspect was carrying a small silver pistol during the crime and fled with some cash. He was also spotted as a passenger in a blue caught, also caught on surveillance video.
If you have seen this car or know who this man is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
