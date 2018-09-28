South Congaree PD searching for gas station armed robbery suspect

South Congaree PD searching for gas station armed robbery suspect
By Tanita Gaither | September 28, 2018 at 7:15 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 7:15 AM

SOUTH CONGAREE, SC (WIS) - South Congaree Police need help finding a man who was caught on camera robbing a gas station.

Police say the suspect robbed the GS Mart on Main Street on Sept. 26.

The suspect was carrying a small silver pistol during the crime and fled with some cash. He was also spotted as a passenger in a blue caught, also caught on surveillance video.

If you have seen this car or know who this man is, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

GS Mini Mart at 688 Main St in South Congaree was robbed on 9/26/2018 at 9:15pm. A black male suspect (pictured) is...

Posted by South Congaree Police Department on Thursday, September 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.