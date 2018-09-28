Prosperity man arrested in string of ATM armed robberies arrested

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Newberry County man has been arrested in connection to a string of attempted armed robberies at an ATM, Newberry police said.
Terrell Lee Burris Jr., 29, of Prosperity, has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of attempted armed robbery.
Officers from the Newberry Police Department were in the vicinity of the BB&T at 1724 Wilson Road conducting surveillance due to an ongoing string of armed robberies at the ATM in the last two weeks, police say.
At approximately 5 a.m., Burris arrived in the area of BB&T operating a light-colored sedan. Burris was spotted going into the bushes near the bank in an effort to conceal himself to attempt another robbery.
Officers approached Burris and ordered him to get down on the ground. He was then taken into custody without incident and transported to the Newberry County Detention Center.
Bond for Burris has not yet been set.
The charges against Burris stem from an ongoing investigation of three separate armed robberies that occurred at the BB&T ATM in September.
Police Chief Roy McClurkin said their department was not going to rest until this dangerous criminal was off the streets.
“This was an outstanding job by investigators and other members of the Newberry Police Department who worked tirelessly to protect the citizens of Newberry and customers of BB&T Bank,” McClurkin said.
McClurkin said he would also like to thank their community partners at Newberry County Memorial Hospital for allowing them to use one of their buildings to conduct surveillance in this case.
