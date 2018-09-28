PLAYER TO WATCH: Heathwood Hall’s Porter provides triple threat for Highlanders

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Versatility is defined as the ability to adapt or be adapted to many different functions. For heathwood hall, Ronnie Porter serves as a great example of the term. The sophomore Highlander plays running back, linebacker, and special teams.
“You can’t get him off the field,” said Heathwood Hall head coach Danny Lewis. “He does everything for us. Before it’s over, we’re going to get him a c-d-l and he’ll drive the team bus, but that’s good. It’s a good problem to have.”
Through six games, Porter has 513 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 64 carries. Defensively, he has 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Having that sort of impact, Porter knows he has to play well to help the highlanders succeed.
“As long as I do my job and my teammates do their job, we should be good,” Porter said. “So, I’m not really worried about my team. I’m worried about doing my things right, doing what I’ve got to do right.”
Because Porter has been asked to do so much for the team, he is also seen as one of the leaders of the highlanders. It's a responsibility he does not take lightly.
“You’ve got to be a leader and step up at a young age,” he said. “You’ve got to set the examples for your teammates and stuff. You’ve got to work hard in the offseason. You never can take a play off.”
Porter gets a lot of advice from his coaches on how to improve at each position. He has also gotten some valuable advice from his cousin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Freddie Martino.
“I really look up to him,” Porter said. “That’s my big cousin. Back in the day, we used to play the game. I want to be just like him.”
Lewis believes Porter can be a special player as long as continues to put in the work and that starts on the practice field.
“He’s got to become a better practice player,” Lewis said. “You’ve got to do it during the week when there’s nobody in the stands. He’s also got to commit himself to the weight room, but that’s the entire team. That’s the entire program. So, as he does that and he drags people along and he’s a leader, then it’s not only going to make him better but the team around him.”
Heathwood Hall takes on Porter-Gaud at home for Homecoming on Friday.
