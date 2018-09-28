OCSO searching for a man who kidnapped and robbed a couple

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies are searching for a man who kidnapped and robbed a couple in their home.
Investigators were informed of the robber around 3 p.m. Thursday when a 911 call came in from a Wesley Grove Road home, according to Ravenell.
A couple told investigators that earlier that day, a man approached the residence asking for a ride to a gas station, saying he had run out of gas.
As the male victim drove the subject toward a station, the man pulled a knife, demanded the truck be stopped, tied the male up, and took control of the vehicle.
They then drove back to the residence where the man ransacked the home, finding a loaded handgun.
After taking a TV and other items, the man then demanded money from the male, who called his wife with instructions for her to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash from their bank and bring it home.
When the female victim arrived, she discovered the man holding her husband at gunpoint.
The man then fled with the money and the couple’s truck, which was later located abandoned.
“This ordeal for this man and later his wife lasted more than six hours,” Ravenell said. “This individual needs to be identified and located immediately."
The subject is described as a male standing around 6-foot tall and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. He was said to be wearing a camouflage shirt, dark in color pants, and dark in color shoes.
“We have had a composite made of the suspect from the description given by these victims,” the sheriff said. “If you have any idea who this individual is, please contact us immediately.”
If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.