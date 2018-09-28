NC sheriff’s office helps teen celebrate his birthday in Hurricane Florence shelter

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WIS) - In the wake of all the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence, there have been some heartwarming moments of neighbors coming together to help each other.
Like this one: The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina posted these photos on Facebook.
The post says the young man and his family are among several that remain in the shelter because of Hurricane Florence.
When they learned it was the young man’s birthday, the sheriff’s office decided to throw him a little celebration.
The post says, “BCSO couldn’t let this young man’s birthday go by without a celebration! He and his family are among several that remain in the shelter from hurricane Florence. Thanks to Major Watson and Sgt. Edwards for making the special delivery and to Dep. Simpson for letting us know it was this young man’s special day! Happy Birthday buddy!”
You can see the post here:
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.