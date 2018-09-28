SC man on probation nearly hits elderly woman in high-speed chase with deputies, sheriff says

LUGOFF, SC (WIS) - A Camden man has been arrested after a high-speed chase with deputies crashed his car and nearly injured an elderly woman in her yard.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Zidel Jiles, 20, was arrested and charged him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for a blue light, unlawful carrying of a pistol and resisting arrest following a high-speed pursuit.
“Jiles’ idiotic actions nearly caused him to kill an innocent woman who was working in her yard,” Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said. “Our deputies deal with this kind of reckless and irresponsible behavior on a regular basis by people who lead us on high-speed pursuits.”
According to Sheriff Matthews, KCSO narcotics deputies were looking for a vehicle allegedly involved in a “narcotics violation.” While on the lookout for that vehicle, investigators spotted a different drug transaction happening at a Lugoff motel.
An investigator approached a white BMW being driven by Jiles and saw a bag of marijuana on his lap.
“The deputy instructed Jiles to put the BMW in-park and to turn off the ignition,” the sheriff’s office release said. “After Jiles contemplated following the deputy’s instructions, he decided to drive off nearly striking two deputies with his car.”
Investigators pursued Jiles and saw him throw the bag of marijuana and a .40 Taurus out of the window the car.
As the pursuit continued, investigators also say Jiles sideswipe an 18-wheeler on US 1 in Lugoff. He also fled down Highway 34 toward Fairfield County, where he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the road and striking a brick column and nearly hitting an elderly woman working in her yard.
After that, Jiles attempted to flee on foot, the sheriff’s office says the investigator who chased him down fought to get him in custody.
Deputies later found the discarded contraband Jiles allegedly threw from the window. Jiles was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains pending a bond hearing.
Jiles is currently on probation on a previous arrest for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He has previously been arrested for shoplifting, obtaining property under false pretenses and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
