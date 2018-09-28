Midlands coroner needs help locating family of veteran who died in homeless shelter

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner's Office needs help locating the family members of a veteran who passed away earlier this month.
Coroner Margaret Fisher says James Clyde Hutchens, Jr., 56, died on Sept. 13 of natural causes while he stayed at a homeless shelter for veterans in Lexington County.
Hutchens was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the coroner’s office believes he has some possible family ties to Spartanburg, but they have been unable to locate any family members.
If you have any information regarding Mr. Hutchens we ask that you contact the Lexington County Coroner’s Office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
