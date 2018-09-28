LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanaugh one day after intense testimony from accuser and nominee

WASHINGTON, DC (WIS) - A key vote in appointing the nation’s next Supreme Court justice is set to move forward.
Following an emotional hearing Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee has set up a 1:30 p.m. vote on sending Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.
Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake, once thought to be on the fense about the vote, issued a statement Friday saying he would vote yes on Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Thursday’s emotional hearing on Capitol Hill began with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford relaying her accusation that she was physically and sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh in the 1980s.
It ended with Kavanaugh proclaiming his innocence, saying the testimony was “a calculated and orchestrated political hit.
Republican Senator Lindsay Graham erupted during the hearing, calling the proceedings “a sham” and a “charade” and reading an endorsement letter about Kavanaugh from the American Bar Association, which says “his [Kavanaugh] integrity is absolutely unquestioned.”
But the American Bar Association is now also calling for an FBI investigation. The legal group jumped into the political fray following the hearing on Thursday, issuing a strongly-worded letter to the judiciary committee.
A group of Senators remains undecided on their votes, notably, Maine’s Susan Collins, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.
If they vote along party lines, a procedural vote is tentatively scheduled on the Senate floor Saturday, with a final confirmation vote intended for Tuesday.
