First Alert: Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms for your weekend

· Your weekend will not be a washout. However, prepare for a few storms.
· A slow-moving cold front will creep through the Midlands, keeping our weather unsettled.
· We’ll see scattered afternoon/evening storms Saturday (50%). Highs in the 80s.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
· Not as much rain is in Sunday’s forecast (20%). Highs in the 80s.
· More sunshine is in your forecast next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
First Alert Weather Story
Your weekend will not be a washout. However, a slow-moving cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the Midlands.
As we move through your Friday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible, but we’re not expecting a lot of rain tonight. Areas of fog are possible late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
The cold front will continue slowly working its way south through the Midlands Saturday. While a couple of isolated showers are possible during the morning, the best chance of scattered rain and storms will move in by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. There is no Alert Day posted for Saturday right now, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The front will sag farther south by Sunday, keeping the best chance of rain for our southern communities. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.
More sunshine moves in next week as high pressure takes control of our weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog. Chance of Showers/Storms (20-30%). Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: N/NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
