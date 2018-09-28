First Alert: Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms for your weekend

The cold front will continue slowly working its way south through the Midlands Saturday. While a couple of isolated showers are possible during the morning, the best chance of scattered rain and storms will move in by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. There is no Alert Day posted for Saturday right now, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.