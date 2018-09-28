First Alert Forecast: Continued Very Warm and Humid

A Cold Front…In Name Only…Gives Us A Few More Showers
If we could race the Cold front coming through the state…we would win hands down. VERY slow moving front will be across the Midlands late today and south of us by Sunday where it looks to fade out.
Late day scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around today and Saturday. The dynamics that produced our severe weather is far less today. Not looking for much in the way of severe weather however, a quick heavy downpour is possible. The “Cold” front may have the title however, it has none of the power, as the air behind the front will be less humid but, still very warm temperatures through much of next week as High pressure builds in Sunday-Thursday.
Weather Headlines:
- Warm and humid day ahead with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms (Not expecting a big severe breakout)
- Afternoon storms around for Saturday…less on Sunday
- Drier and warm however, it will be less humid next week
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a 30% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers ending by evening. Lows near 70 Rain chance 30%
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40 % chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle to upper 80s
