First Alert: Cold front brings more storms to the Midlands into your weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Your Thursday is an Alert Day as a cold front slowly moves toward the Midlands. As the front approaches, it will keep our weather unsettled, with a chance of scattered rain and storms in your forecast tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be the big threats from any storms that develop. We’ll watch the radar for you closely. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
The front will continue moving slowly into the Palmetto State and the Midlands through your Friday. We’re not expecting rain all day. In fact, we’ll likely see the best chance of storms later in the day. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
The front will likely linger around the Midlands even on Saturday, keeping a chance of showers and storms in your forecast. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
We won’t see quite as much rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. More sunshine moves in next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
First Alert Weather Headlines
· Your Thursday is an Alert Day.
· We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe storms in the Midlands tonight as a cold front slowly moves toward the area. Some storms could produce heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
· A few showers and storms are possible Friday PM (30%) with highs in the upper 80s.
· A few more storms are in Saturday’s forecast (40%) with highs in the mid 80s.
· Any storms that develop Friday and Saturday could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
· More sunshine is in your forecast next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
