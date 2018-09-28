First Alert: Cold front brings more storms to the Midlands into your weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Your Thursday is an Alert Day as a cold front slowly moves toward the Midlands. As the front approaches, it will keep our weather unsettled, with a chance of scattered rain and storms in your forecast tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be the big threats from any storms that develop. We’ll watch the radar for you closely. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.