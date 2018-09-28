‘Everything is destroyed’: Six feet of water ruins family home not in flood zone

CURRIE, NC (WECT) - Entire neighborhoods of homes have been gutted after heavy rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Florence hit Currie, a community in Pender County.
"We had over 6 foot of water inside the whole house. Everything is destroyed inside," said Alfred Mott, whose family with two kids lived inside the home for 29 years.
On Thursday, the Mott family went room-by-room, examining the damage. Black-colored mold with white puffs covered the walls, doors, and furniture. Three cars were also ruined by flooding
“My wife, she won’t even come and see the house. She’s sickly. So she won’t come, I said ‘You don’t need to come, no,’” said Alfred.
The family has homeowners insurance, but does not have flood insurance because the home is not located in an area prone to flooding.
“I’m not on a flood zone. I’ve been here going on 30 years,” said Alfred. “We did get flooded in 1999 with Floyd, but we had probably about 3 foot of water. Nowhere near as bad as this storm."
After this storm, he plans to purchase flood insurance. He said FEMA is scheduled to come to his house tomorrow.
The Mott family intially decided to ride the storm out at home, but chose to leave during the storm when the water started to rise. They were unable to reach a shelter or an open hotel, so they were forced to sleep in their car for two nights.
“It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Alfred. His wife had already purchased and wrapped Christmas presents, but those are now ruined by flood waters.
Driving through Currie, there are piles of personal belongings by the road next to homes. Furniture, mattresses, and electronics are clustered and waiting for trash pickup.
Joshua Strand and his wife live with 24 dogs and other animals in the Canetuck area in the Currie community. Since evacuating from Wilmington 12 days ago, they have still been unable to return home because of flooded and destroyed roads.
“Saturday at about one o’clock was when I finally panicked. I said, 'We’ve got to go and get out of here,” said Strand. “We actually had to cut our way out there. There were trees across the road, it was scary.”
The Strand couple made two trips to Wilmington curing the storm to evacuate their 24 dogs to safety. They rescue, shelter, and occasionally breed Cane Corso dogs on their farm with plans to open a non-profit.
The couple both served in the military and helps care for dogs of service members that are deployed. Now, their dream to expand is uncertain with the damage and flooding to their property.
