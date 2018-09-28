Deputies searching for two suspects seen on video stealing ATM from Richland Co. store

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects seen on surveillance video robbing an Eastover business.
The incident happened on Tuesday, September 25 at about 4:20 a.m. at the Express Food Mart located at 721 Main Street.
Deputies say they responded to the business in reference to a burglary alarm. Once on the scene, deputies say they saw severe damage to the front of the store. An ATM that was supposed to be inside the store was also missing.
The incident was caught on surveillance video and deputies reviewed the footage. The video showed a cargo van drive through the front wall of the store, causing about $20,000 worth of damages. Two black men were seen getting out of the van and grabbing the ATM and putting it into the van before driving away from the scene.
Anyone who may have any information is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
