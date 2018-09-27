WATCH LIVE: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify at Senate hearing

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Watch live as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault while they were teenagers, testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ways to watch
- Live on WIS TV and on the WIS News 10 mobile app and Facebook page beginning at 9:30 a.m. You can click here to watch live.
- NBC News will also provide a livestream of the event, you can click here to view.
- Beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, special coverage will stream live on NBCNews.com, NBC News apps, YouTube, and OTT platforms. NBC News digital reporters including Jon Allen, Dylan Byers, Dart Clark, Danny Cevallos, Carrie Dann, Adam Edelman, Mark Murray, Alex Seitz-Wald, Rebecca Shabad, and Jane C. Timm will provide coverage and analysis and contribute to the live blog.
