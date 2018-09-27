Suspended Solicitor Dan Johnson to make first appearance in court

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Suspended 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson will make his first court appearance Thursday.
Johnson was indicted on state charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Governor Henry McMaster suspended Johnson following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds.
Authorities have been investigating Johnson's spending habits and trips to locations including Amsterdam, Colombia, the Galapagos Islands, and Las Vegas.
Johnson and Communications Director Nicole Holland will go before a judge for a bond hearing. The pair are facing 26 federal charges over mishandling of state funds, including wire fraud, mail fraud, and embezzlement.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.