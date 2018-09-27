Subjects seen on video surveillance wanted for series of car break-ins, car theft in Lexington

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police are asking the community to help identify who was involved in a series of auto tampering and car break-ins within several neighborhoods – including an incident where a car was stolen.
The incidents happened between September 13 and September 27 in the Barr Lake, Hunters Ridge, and Westbrook neighborhoods.
Investigators say during the overnight hours of Thursday, September 13, home security videos from several neighborhoods showed two people in a silver or champagne colored sedan. They were seen again on video on Thursday, September 27. One of the subjects seen on the video appears to be a slender black male suspect in his late teens to early 20’s with a long dreadlocks, wearing black and white tennis shoes and wearing a hoodie style sweat shirt.
Officer’s say a black 2014 Kia Optima with the license plate “HLF527” was reported stolen in the overnight hours of September 27. The car, which had been left unsecured with a set of keys inside, was reportedly stolen from the 100 block of Hunters Ridge Drive in the Hunters Ridge neighborhood.
Anyone with information about this investigation or knows the identity the subjects involved in these crimes, are asked to contact Detective Corporal Mike Lawler at 803-359-2067. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
