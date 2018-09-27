Subjects seen on video surveillance wanted for series of car break-ins, car theft in Lexington

Anyone with information about this investigation or knows the identity the subjects involved in these crimes, are asked to contact Detective Corporal Mike Lawler at 803-359-2067. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.