RCSD to work security detail at Village of Sandhills to enforce curfew beginning Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they will begin working security at the Village of Sandhills this weekend to enforce the curfew and reduce the number of unsupervised teenagers at the Sandhill Center.
The Sandhill Center has agreed to hire RCSD deputies to work security on Friday and Saturday nights to address “the growing problem of teens hanging out after curfew,” the sheriff’s department says. The curfew is any child 16 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 6 p.m.
The curfew enforcement will begin this weekend, Friday, Sept. 28.
The addition of RCSD deputies comes after several reported incidents involving teens and patrons of the shopping center being disrupted while dining or shopping at the Village of Sandhills.
The sheriff’s department said in the announcement: “Upon locating teens on the premises after curfew, deputies will ask them to leave. If they do not leave the property at that time, they will be placed on trespass. If the individuals return or refuse to leave after being placed on trespass they can be arrested. Sheriff Lott states his hope is that these measures will open a conversation between parents and their teens about the importance of complying with [the] curfew for the safety of themselves and all Richland County citizens.”
