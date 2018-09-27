Lexington County student arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up' Lexington High School

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 17-year-old is behind bars in Lexington County after deputies say he made threats to “shoot up Lexington High School.”
Arrest warrants say Nicholas Aaron Schneider reportedly had a plan to blow up the school and admitted to deputies that he was suicidal and upset with his school. Deputies say officials with the Lexington School District One notified them after they got word of the 17-year-old’s comments through the district’s tip line on Monday.
“We became aware of the student’s thoughts and plans during our conversation with him at his house Monday night,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
The warrants also state that Schneider told another teen he was going to buy guns and bulletproof vests.
After speaking with Schneider, deputies say EMS determined he needed to be transported for further evaluation. He was arrested by deputies on Thursday after he was medically cleared and discharged.
“This case shows ‘See something, say something’ isn’t just a slogan,” Sheriff Koon said. “The school district’s quick action after the tip came in helped keep Lexington High students, teachers and staff safe."
Schneider is awaiting a bond hearing in the Lexington County Detention Center.
