Florence resident contracts West Nile Virus after being bitten by mosquito

The city received the notification from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control. City crews will continue to run normal mosquito operation of a fogger truck which follows a regular weekly route and also respond to work orders submitted by residents, the release says. In addition, the city will continue larval control which entails treating standing water areas with larvacide to eliminate mosquito’s larval habitat. According to the release, a city representative will deliver educational materials to residents within a one mile radius of the person who contracted the virus.