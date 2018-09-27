FIRST ALERT: Watch out for heavy rain, localized flooding and intense lightning tonight

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We have declared your Wednesday night as an Alert Night.
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking a strong line of thunderstorms moving through the area tonight. The storms are producing dangerous lightning, gusty winds around 40-50 mph, heavy rain and some localized flooding. Turn around, don’t drown.
This line of storms will likely linger over parts of the Midlands after midnight into your early Thursday as a cold front slowly approaches the Palmetto State.
As the front stalls near the Midlands Thursday, we’ll have another chance of strong storms. In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day.
We’re not expecting rain all day. There will likely be pockets of dry weather. However, keep your rain gear handy. Any storms that develop could produce heavy downpours, minor flooding and gusty winds.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
