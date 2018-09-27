First Alert Today For Another Round of Strong Storms

First Alert Today For Possible Strong to Sever Storms
A slow moving cold front continue to move our way. The front will be close enough to us today that we’ll once again see scattered showers and thunderstorms . The front will move though and out to the coast where it will fade out. This slow walk across the state will take a few days…so, look for shower and storm chances today through Saturday with each day having less coverage.
Today will be our best chance of severe weather as instability, shear, along with a few disturbances will ride along the cold front, these three ingredients will give us our strong to severe storm threat by late afternoon ino the evening.
SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has us under a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather today. Southwest winds will once again keep us very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s
We’ll start to dry out by Sunday into next week.
Today’s Severe Threat
- Time: 3PM – 11PM
- Strong to damaging winds
- Pockets of heavy rain
- Small hail
- Tornado risk: LOW
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon/evening
- Thunderstorm chance continues through Saturday with rain/storm chance decreasing by Saturday
- Drier and less humid next week
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be strong to severe. Highs upper 80s
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through 11PM. Low, lower 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50 % chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s
