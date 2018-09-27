5 charged in abuse of vulnerable adults at Lexington facility

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Five employees of a facility that serves adults with lifelong disabilities have been charged in connection with two cases of vulnerable adult abuse.
Celia Nesbitt is charged with two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to arrest warrants. Erikca Fleming, Carolina Jankie, Roseola Minnifield and Sandra Tucker are charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to warrants.
Fleming and Minnifield observed Nesbitt assault a resident of the Babcock Center’s Lexington facility in April 2018, according to detectives. Investigators said Jankie and Tucker saw Nesbitt assault another resident at the facility between January and March 2017.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested the five women Wednesday, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Fleming, Jankie, Minnifield and Tucker are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while they await a bong hearing. Nesbitt is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
