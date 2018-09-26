Tropical Storm Kirk reforms in Atlantic

(RNN) - The tropical system formely known as Tropical Storm Kirk became a tropical storm again Wednesday morning, packing 45 mph winds.
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center in Miami don’t expect it to reach hurricane strength, though it expected to strengthen slightly in the next two days.
After that, wind shear will knock the storm back down to a depression by Saturday.
In the meantime, Kirk, which is about 415 miles east of Barbados, moving west rapidly at 18 mph, is threatening islands in the Lesser Antilles.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines are under a tropical storm watch.
