Three suspects arrested for Texas prison break-in

NEWTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Three men were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly broke into a vacant correctional center and left with a loaded trailer of items from the facility.
About 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call about a burglary at the Newton County Correctional Center, according to the sheriff’s office. The property, formerly the Fillyaw Correctional Center, was closed in 2010.
The caller reported that a vehicle was inside the locked compound and there was a lot of noise coming from the area. A short time later, the caller reported that the vehicle was leaving the compound, heading north on Highway 87 toward Burkeville.
An officer with the Newton Police Department was later able to apprehend the suspects
Peter Wood, 39, of Cypress, Texas, Gregory Wallace, 41, of Hemphill, Texas and Tommie Ringo, 46, of Pineland, Texas were all booked into the Newton County Jail and charged with engaging in criminal activity.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.