Talk of the Town: Fall Leadership Meeting for the U.S. Conference of Mayors

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin invites the community to a block party with America’s mayors from 6:30-10 p.m. on Sept. 28 on the 1600 block of Main Street.
“Next week’s Fall Leadership Meeting for the U.S. Conference of Mayors is not only an opportunity for America’s mayors to convene in our city to discuss how we can progress our cities in the areas of infrastructure, innovation and inclusion, but it will also be a celebration of Columbia and the great achievements we’ve had thus far,” Mayor Benjamin said.
“We’re excited for Columbia and her residents to enjoy a fun, family-friendly event with mayors from across the country. America’s mayors will see firsthand how truly special our city is.”
The block party will feature local food and beverages as well as live music from local artists Reggie Sullivan Band, FatRat Da Czar, Soda City Brass Band and 76 and Sunny.
