Sumter Co. student charged with bringing handgun to school

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Lakewood High student has been arrested and charged after bringing an unloaded handgun to the school Wednesday.
According to the incident report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received reports from students around campus that a 15-year-old student was showing a gun around the school. Officials searched the student’s bag and found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine in his bag. The magazine was not loaded in the weapon.
Officials took the gun and the student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice office in Sumter. The student was later transferred to DJJ in Columbia.
