Search warrant leads to seizure of drugs, stolen gun, more than $30,000 in cash

Search warrant leads to seizure of drugs, stolen gun, more than $30,000 in cash
Bernard Hammett (Source: RCSD)
By Warren Stocker | September 26, 2018 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated September 26 at 3:29 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Richland County man is behind bars after deputies say a search warrant turned up drugs, cash, and a stolen gun.

Bernard Hammett, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The search warrant was executed on Curvewood Road. Deputies say after receiving a tip from the community, the Community Action Team (CAT) seized approximately 500 grams of marijuana, more than $30,000 in cash, and three guns – one of which had been reported stolen.

Hammett is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.