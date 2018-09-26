Search warrant leads to seizure of drugs, stolen gun, more than $30,000 in cash

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Richland County man is behind bars after deputies say a search warrant turned up drugs, cash, and a stolen gun.
Bernard Hammett, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The search warrant was executed on Curvewood Road. Deputies say after receiving a tip from the community, the Community Action Team (CAT) seized approximately 500 grams of marijuana, more than $30,000 in cash, and three guns – one of which had been reported stolen.
Hammett is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.