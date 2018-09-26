Report: Clemson QB Kelly Bryant to transfer after losing starting job

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After learning about the loss of his starting job, Clemson quarterback and senior Kelly Bryant told the Greenville News that he will be transferring.
The newspaper reports that if he leaves now, Bryant can salvage his remaining year of eligibility under new NCAA redshirt guidelines.
There have been no reports on where Bryant will end up.
Bryant has split the first four games of the 2018 season with highly-recruited freshman Trevor Lawrence. Head coach Dabo Swinney informed Byrant of the change on Sunday, the newspaper says.
The newspaper says Bryant called the demotion “a slap in the face."
“They asked me how I felt about it,” Bryant told the Greenville News. “I was like, ‘I’m not discrediting Trevor. He’s doing everything asked of him, but on my side of it, I feel like I haven’t done anything to not be the starter. I’ve been here. I’ve waited my turn. I’ve done everything y’all have asked me to do, plus more. I’ve never been a distraction. I’ve never been in trouble with anything. To me, it was kind of a slap in the face.”
Bryant had an 16-2 record as a starter.
“I’ve been with this senior class for four years. Seeing how much we built and poured into this program, it’s tough to walk away from it,” Bryant told the Greenville News. “But at the same time, I’ve got to do what’s best for me. And I feel like this is the best situation for me.”
During an ACC coaches' teleconference Wednesday, Swinney confirmed Bryant’s transfer announcement and wished him the best in the future. Although he said he was saddened and disappointed with Bryant leaving the team, he said Bryant was given a fair shot.
Furthermore, Swinney said he could have started Bryant this week vs. Syracuse, but that move would have limited his trasfer options.
Swinney called the move to Lawrence the best decision for the team.
