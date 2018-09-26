New manufacturing company opening new location in Orangeburg Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Longleaf Packaging, LLC today announced plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Orangeburg County. The company’s $6 million investment is projected to create 28 new jobs in the community.
Longleaf Packaging will analyze and produce dry mix products for professional trade and retail end users. Manufacturing materials such as mortar mix, concrete mix and more, the company will also produce specialty items, including non-shrink grout and colored mortar mixes.
“With its abundant natural resources and well-established workforce, Orangeburg County has proven to be a great fit for our first packaging facility. We are excited to be in one of the fastest-growing areas in the nation and look forward to an exciting future," Longleaf Packaging President Ray Love said.
Located at 621 Good Farm Road in Holly Hill, S.C., Longleaf Packaging’s new, 18,700-square-foot facility is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2018 and will package and distribute bagged, pre-blended, dry mix products. Those looking to join the Longleaf Packaging team should contact lmarchant@longleafpackaging.com for job inquiries.
“Today, we welcome Longleaf Packaging to the impressive roster of manufacturing companies that have decided to call our state home. This new plant and the 28 jobs it will create will have a significant impact on Orangeburg County, and I look forward to watching it thrive there," Gov. Henry McMaster said.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Orangeburg County to assist with the costs of site preparation and infrastructure improvements.
“Welcome Longleaf Packaging to South Carolina’s Global Logistics Triangle. We’re grateful that you selected Interstate 95 and the Holly Hill/Santee area for your first central South Carolina facility," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright, Sr., said. "The workforce and location will pay dividends to you and your customers with the ability to access such a strong growth market of the southeast. It’s indeed a great day in Orangeburg County thanks to Longleaf Packaging.”
