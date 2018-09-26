Man convicted in crash that killed White Knoll student seeks parole again

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The parents of a White Knoll High School student killed in a DUI crash nearly 5 years ago will be in court Wednesday as the driver in that crash seeks parole again.
Michael Gray is serving an 8-year sentence for causing the December 2013 crash that killed 15-year-old Brandon Mayo. Gray was convicted of felony DUI for prescription pills in Mayo’s 2013 death.
He has served almost 3 years of his 8 year sentence.
Mayo's family has been fighting for tougher DUI laws ever since the crash.
Gray was denied parole last year. His hearing will be held Wednesday morning and his attorney will represent him.
