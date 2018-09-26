Lexington deputies searching for woman seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are searching for a woman who allegedly used two credit cards after they were stolen from a car at the Lake Murray Dam.
Deputies say the car was broken into sometime before 9 p.m. on August 5 on the Lexington side of the dam. The car had its passenger-side window smashed in and the victim reported two credit cards missing along with other items.
Not long after the break-in, deputies say a woman was seen on surveillance video using the stolen cards at two different stores.
Anyone who may recognize the woman in the surveillance video is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
