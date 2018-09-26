Hundreds of homes in Horry County still face the wrath of flood water

HORRY COUNTRY, SC (WIS) - Conway city officials say they have concluded at least 220 homes have major flood damage.
About 15 miles south of Conway is the small community of Bucksport. Several feet of water remain in homes located in that area. Residents on Tuesday were floating through streets on boats as they looked their homes.
These communities have seen their fair share of problems and they continue to assess damage in other areas as they wait for the flooding to stop.
Tuesday members of the South Carolina National Guard helped residents evacuate from their homes from many locations, one of them being homes along Pecan Grove Boulevard.
“If we didn’t leave we were going to be there for a good two weeks probably and so we decided, we have some friends here are also taking care of us, some wonderful friends and so we’ll wait till it clears. There’s nothing you can do. It’s the most frustrating thing in the world. You look in your house, your floor is floating,” said resident Dean French.
Conway city officials expect the Waccamaw River to rise 6 more inches before hitting the peak around Thursday morning. Horry County Emergency management tells WIS, Bucksport is expected to see about the same amount, but with a peak Wednesday afternoon.
