First Alert Day: Strong storms are possible Thursday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - First Alert Thursday For Strong to Severe Storms
A cold front is slowly moving east and will arrive into the upstate by tonight and stall. This will be the focus of widespread showers and thunderstorms the next few days until the front either moves to our south or fizzles out (I’m leaning to the fizzles out by Sunday).
Ahead of the front will be a decent southwest wind, this will bring deeper moisture into the state and will help fuel thunderstorm activity well into the night and overnight hours.
SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has us under a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather Thursday.
Severe Threat
- Time: Thursday Midnight – 5AM and 4PM – 11PM
- Strong to damaging winds
- Pockets of heavy rain
- Small hail
- Tornado risk: LOW
It will be warm and humid today through Saturday. A second front moves in late Sunday/Early Monday this will bring in drier air for next week.
Invest 98L is still off the NC coast…it looks to be whisked away late today to the Northeast and picked up by a front to the North…the front and Invest will move away and live happily ever after…The End!
Weather Headlines
- First Alert: Strong to severe storms likely Thursday early morning hours and again late afternoon/evening
- Thunderstorm chance continues through Saturday
- Very warm and humid today through Saturday
- Drier and less humid next week
Forecast:
- Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms late. High Near 90
- Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms developing, some with heavy rain. Lows lower 70s
- First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, very warm and humid with a 50 % chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs upper 80s
