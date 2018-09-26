Columbia Police investigating after man ‘seriously wounded’ in shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon.
Officers say the shooting happened near an apartment complex on the 4400 block of Fair Street.
Investigators are still working to determine what exactly happened leading up to the shooting, but WIS is told the victim was shot multiple times.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged by police to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
