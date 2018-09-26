Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Springdale armed robbery suspect

SPRINGDALE, SC (WIS) - Springdale Police say an anonymous tip from the community helped them arrest a suspect wanted for armed robberies.
27-year-old Najeriq A. Mentor was wanted for robbing Quik Trip 3 on Platt Springs Road at gunpoint once in May and then again in July.
Police say Mentor was arrested Tuesday after an anonymous tip gave investigators a strong lead. He is now in the Lexington County Detention Center on robbery, weapons and kidnapping charges.
