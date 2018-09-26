Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Springdale armed robbery suspect

By Emily Smith | September 26, 2018 at 4:37 AM EST - Updated September 26 at 6:38 AM

SPRINGDALE, SC (WIS) - Springdale Police say an anonymous tip from the community helped them arrest a suspect wanted for armed robberies.

27-year-old Najeriq A. Mentor was wanted for robbing Quik Trip 3 on Platt Springs Road at gunpoint once in May and then again in July.

Najeriq A. Mentor has been arrested for armed robberies in Springdale.
Police say Mentor was arrested Tuesday after an anonymous tip gave investigators a strong lead. He is now in the Lexington County Detention Center on robbery, weapons and kidnapping charges.

