Alert Day Thursday: Scattered strong storms are possible with heavy rain, gusty winds

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thursday is an Alert Day. Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for strong storms as we go through your Thursday.
We’re tracking a cold front that will move slowly into the Palmetto State tonight and Thursday. As the front gets closer and closer, we’ll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands tonight. Some storms could linger into the overnight, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
The cold front will stall near the Midlands on Thursday. A few showers are possible in the morning, but higher rain/storm chances will likely arrive by afternoon and evening as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Storms will be scattered. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. If any storms become severe, we’ll let you know. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The front will likely linger around the Midlands on Friday, keeping a chance of storms in your forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Your weekend will feature a few storms on Saturday and more clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S/SW 5 mph.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thursday is an Alert Day.
· We’re tracking the potential for scattered strong storms in the Midlands as a cold front stalls near the area. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
· A few showers and storms are possible Friday (40%) with highs in the 80s.
· A few more storms are in Saturday’s forecast (40%) with highs in the 80s.
· Not as much rain is in Sunday’s forecast. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
