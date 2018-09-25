Young boy accidentally shoots himself in Warrenville

Scene in Warrenville where child was accidentally shot 9/24/18
September 25, 2018 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 6:19 AM

WARRENVILLE, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting in Warrenville.

Scene in Warrenville where child was accidentally shot 9/24/18 (WFXG)

According to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the sheriff's office, a child was shot on Oxpens Rd. Monday evening.

The call came in at around 6:45 p.m. The young boy, who is between the ages of 2 and 3, reportedly shot himself. He was taken to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown as of the time of this article. It’s not currently known how the boy got a hold of the gun or if anyone will face charges.

