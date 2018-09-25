Two charged in officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Phillip Michael King, 31, and Cleo D. Strong, 34, Tuesday in connection to shots that were fired at an officer by someone in a stolen car.
Sunday, SLED reported an officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County.
King is being charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of possession of a stolen handgun, and one count of possession of a stolen handgun with the serial number damaged or removed.
Strong is being charged with one count of misprision of a felony.
Both were booked at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.
SLED is continuing to investigate this case.
