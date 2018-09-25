Sumter police seek man wanted for pointing gun at acquaintances

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Sumter police are searching for an 18-year-old they say pointed a loaded gun at two acquaintances following an argument earlier this month.
Police say Tas’Je Sha Shakur Spann, 18, is wanted for two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm following an incident that occurred on September 14th at a residence on the 600 block of South Sumter Street.
Spann was later identified as the suspect who pointed the gun according to authorities.
Anyone with additional information about this crime is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.