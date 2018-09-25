SC jobs phone bank to be held Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you are looking for a new career, working for the state of South Carolina may be for you.
A wide variety of jobs are available and state officials want to help you learn what’s out there and how to apply. On Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 4 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., a phone bank will be held for the public to learn more about available jobs.
People from several state departments will be on hand to discuss how to navigate the new SC jobs website, benefits available and the wide variety of career opportunities in the state.
Quick interviews will be conducted in each half hour. For information, call 803-758-1020.
