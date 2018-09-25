Ratepayers speak out at first public hearing regarding the proposed merger between SCANA and Dominion Energy

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Community members voiced their concerns on the proposed merger between SCANA and Dominion Energy Monday evening.
This was the first public hearing, and it took place in the Public Service Commission Hearing Room at Synergy Business Park.
Ratepayers are concerned about the rates they pay after the failed V.C Summer Project, so the hearing provided an opportunity for the public to testify and express their concerns to commissioners.
Herb Seigler, who testified in Monday’s meeting said, “I don’t want Dominion to buy SCE&G and lock us into those rates for the next 20 years. I think that is a travesty. So that’s why I’m here.”
Each person who testified was allotted three minutes to speak, to express their views to the seven commissioners.
Every testimony was recorded and will become part of the record in the case, which is what the evidence commissioner will use to come to a decision at a later date.
The first concern brought up in the hearing was about the Base Load Review Act.
The customer testifying compared it to paying for a car fifteen years in advance that you will never receive.
One ratepayer who testified requested the commissioners to include the nuclear charge customers are paying to be printed on SCE&G bills starting January of 2019.
He claims “information has been hidden on monthly bills regarding how much each customer is paying for the nuclear reactor.”
Other topics of concern include solar power and having electric rates be competitive to surrounding states.
Dominion officials have proposed a plan that would include giving the average SCE&G customer $1,000.
For years, customers have been paying monthly costs for the nuclear project that will never be completed.
“The thousand dollars they want to give people sounds good but not everybody will get that. And in order to do that they’re going to lock in our very high rates for 20 years. You’re going to pay over $20,000 in additional cost compared to Duke for that $1,000. That’s a bad investment” Seigler said.
On the other side, some customers tell WIS they are for the plan.
“I think that would be wonderful because I have bills to pay.” Louise Nettingham, who attended the public hearing said. “ I just lost my mother and I just lost an income so that would be fine with me.”
There will be two other public hearings scheduled in South Carolina:
- Monday, October 8th at 6 p.m. in Aiken
- Monday, October 15th at 6 p.m. in North Charleston
On November 1st the Merits hearing will be held at 10 a.m. at Synergy Business Park in Columbia, where SCE&G will present their case.
