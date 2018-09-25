OrTre Smith to miss rest of season for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks will head into their matchup against No. 17 Kentucky down one weapon on the offensive side of the ball.
On Tuesday, head coach Will Muschamp announced OrTre Smith will miss the remainder of the season due to a subluxed knee, which has been a genetic issue for the wide receiver. In other words, Smith’s kneecap dislocates from the normal position.
“It slides out about 40 percent,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “It is very, very painful. It is something he’s been dealing with over a long period of time obviously, but certainly, it’s really affecting him this training camp. He’s had a hard time with it. We’ve exhausted about every measure we could medically to alleviate the pain -- days off and different things -- and I’m really frustrated for him."
Smith had three catches for 25 yards this season. During his freshman year, the Wando product was instrumental in the Gamecocks’ success. He finished the year third on the team with 30 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
Smith is slated to have surgery next week. Head coach Will Muschamp said he expects Smith to return next season.
