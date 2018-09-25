‘The neighborhood is absolutely gone’ flood waters continue to flow through homes in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WIS) - Right now homes in Conway are full of floodwaters as the aftermath of Florence is causing the nearby Waccamaw River to continue to rise.
On Long avenue, WIS crews had to hop on a kayak to float through the several feet of water now covering the streets. Last Wednesday President Trump was able to walk along the street. If he would have visited five days later, the same streets would have been inaccessible.
In some spots along Long Avenue, there is water estimated to be up to 4 and 5 feet in some locations and the water is rising.
Conway city officials say the Waccamaw River has about a foot and a half more to go. They do not expect the river to crest until Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say that most of the people in the area have left their homes. Some, however, were still in the area as they watched the water that was just one foot away from entering their homes.
“It’s not supposed to flood and the neighbor said his has never flooded. These have never flooded. They had some water during Hurricane Matthew come up in these backyards across the street over there, but never nothing like this,” said resident Todd Wagner.
“We had a record flood in 1928, that was broken in 1999, it was broken again in 2016 and all three of those levels were within 1 to two-tenths of a foot of each other. And this one is forecast to be 4 feet higher,” said Resident Ernest Hardwick.
On Sherwood Drive, we once again visited the house of residents Les and Barbara Whitley. The home they had built 40 years ago was now halfway underneath the water.
“It would take us a half day to describe for you, the memories built into that house for us. Because we built it ourselves and we built it with our thoughts in mind of what we would like to see every day,” said Les Whitley.
“The neighborhood is absolutely gone. I don’t imagine anybody will be able to rebuild there, we won’t,” said Barbara Whitley.
As far as getting around Conway, many roads remain flooded or barricaded. Officials say however, they will be able to keep the 501 Bypass open, this will allow aid to continue to move through the area.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.