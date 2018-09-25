Lexington High principal asks to not spread rumors in light of unfounded threats

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The principal of Lexington High School sent a memo to students, staff, faculty, and parents after a series of rumors surrounding a threat spread quickly through the school community.
LHS administrations and the Lexington 1 School District say that a series of rumors merged into a larger one - including a student passing a note to other students and another student threatening to harm himself and others on social media.
The memo says after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department got involved, it was discovered that there was no threat.
“Now, we need your help,” Principal Melissa Rawl said in the memo. " We ask that you do not pass along rumors you see or hear to your neighbors or friends as that just perpetuates the rumor."
Lexington 1 has a tip line, 803-636-8317 - that should be used to report instances like this.
“Remind your students that they have an obligation to themselves and to their classmates to share information with adults at the school so that we can respond quickly to protect their safety,” Rawl said in the memo.
You can read the full memo here:
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.