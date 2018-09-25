Homicide investigation underway after Aiken cemetery worker found dead

Homicide investigation underway in Aiken
By Emily Smith | September 25, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 7:31 AM

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - A homicide investigation is underway in Aiken after a cemetery worker was found with gunshot wounds on the grounds Monday morning.

According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, another employee found James D. Maxwell’s body inside a small building where he lived at Southlawn Cemetery on Whiskey Road.

Carlton said that Maxwell died from several gun shot wounds. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are conducting the investigation.

